Announcement: CID Coalition to hold community meeting to address displacement and develop vision for neighborhood’s future The International Examiner

The Chinatown International District Coalition (CID Coalition) will be holding a community meeting at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at the Bush Asia Center to share information about proposed city policies and major property redevelopments, and to hear directly from community members about their needs, demands, and hopes for the future of the neighborhood. This visioning will then be shared with City leaders in hopes of holding them accountable to the CID community, CID Coalition said.

This meeting is a response to City Council’s proposed upzone in the CID and Little Saigon, as well as the small amount of mandatory affordable housing.

“This proposal, along with the growth of larger Seattle, means the Chinatown International District (CID) and Little Saigon could face drastic cultural changes, development pressures, and displacement of residents and small businesses. The CID Coalition invites community members to join this meeting to learn more about the planned upzone and Mandatory Affordable Housing (MHA) in the area, hear updates about the proposed 14-story Marriott Hotel on 8th & Lane, and to share their vision for the future of the CID,” CID Coalition said in a statement.

Community Meeting

Sunday July 9, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Bush Asia Center, CMP Room—409 Maynard Ave S (enter through Hing Hay Park)

Free Food will be provided.

Interpretation will be available in Cantonese, Mandarin, Toisanese, Spanish and Vietnamese.