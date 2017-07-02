Announcement: CIRCC holds Annual Candidate Forum on July 15 The International Examiner

Grassroots organizations join hands of Coalition of Immigrants, Refugees, and Communities of Color(CIRCC) to facilitate a Mayoral Candidate forum with the aim of increasing equity and political involvement on July 15th, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Eritrean Association Community Center.

The event is sponsored by the community members from the: ACRS, Ethiopian Community Council, ERW, Equity in Education Coalition, Experience Education, Faith Action Network, Filipino Community of Seattle, Latino Community Fund, League of Education Voters, Rainer Chamber of Commerce, Rajana Society, SCSOS, SOWA, U District Alliance for Equity & Livability, WinWin Action.

With the support of these community groups, CIRCC seeks to empower the local community by advocating for equity—in education, housing, and employment, as well as through the facilitation of meaningful dialogue between local communities and political representatives.

Translators are available upon request. Babysitting services are available. Food and drinks will be provided, as well as a special cultural performance.