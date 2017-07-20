Announcement: Fall Internship for API Students Interested in Politics and Public Policy The International Examiner

The Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS) Fall Internship is a twelve-week program from September 2017-December 2017 for undergraduate students interested in American politics and public policy in U.S. congressional offices in Washington, D.C.. Interns receive a program stipend of $3,750 and a complimentary roundtrip airline ticket.

Eligibility requirements include an interest in government, public policy, and Asian American & Pacific Islander community empowerment; evidence of leadership abilities and excellent oral/written communication skills; current enrollment in accredited 2 or 4 year undergraduate institution (or recent graduate); U.S. citizenship or legal permanent residency at the time of application (individuals seeking consideration under the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” policy must possess an Employment Authorization Document); and being 18 years of age by September 1, 2017.

To apply, aspiring interns must submit a cover letter, resume, writing sample/essay response, official transcript, and two official letters of recommendation (including one from a professional reference).

The application deadline for the APAICS Fall Internship is August 6, 2017 at 11:59 PM.

To learn more or apply, visit http://apaics.org/fall-internship/.