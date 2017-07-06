← Previous Post
Announcement: Firelight Media launches open call for submissions

The International Examiner July 6, 2017 0
Firelight Media announces its first open call for submissions for the Documentary Lab. Photo from Firelight Media

Firelight Media is launching their first open call for submissions for the Documentary Lab. The Documentary Lab is an 18-month fellowship program that aims to support filmmakers from racially and ethnically underrepresented communities working on their first or second feature length documentary film. The Lab provides filmmakers with customized mentorship from leaders in the documentary world, funding, professional development workshops and networking opportunities.

The deadline to apply is July 14, 2017.

For more information, visit this site. To apply, click here.

The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

