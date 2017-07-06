Announcement: Firelight Media launches open call for submissions The International Examiner

Firelight Media is launching their first open call for submissions for the Documentary Lab. The Documentary Lab is an 18-month fellowship program that aims to support filmmakers from racially and ethnically underrepresented communities working on their first or second feature length documentary film. The Lab provides filmmakers with customized mentorship from leaders in the documentary world, funding, professional development workshops and networking opportunities.

The deadline to apply is July 14, 2017.

For more information, visit this site. To apply, click here.