Announcement: From Hiroshima to Hope – Event to Honor Victims of Atomic Bombings The International Examiner

On Sunday, August 6, more than 1,000 candle-lit lanterns carrying messages of peace and hope will float across Green Lake. Held every August 6, From Hiroshima to Hope honors the victims of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and all victims of war and violence. From Hiroshima to Hope takes place from 6 PM to 9 PM on Sunday, August 6, on Green Lake’s northwest shore. This year marks the 72nd anniversary of the atomic bombings, and the 75th anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which led to the internment of Japanese Americans living on the U.S. West Coast during WWII.

Pre-program activities begin at 6:00 p.m. and include lantern calligraphy and folding of peace cranes. A family program with music and speakers begins at 7 PM. The evening’s keynote speaker is Tom Ikeda, founding director of Densho, an organization dedicated to preserving the story of the World War II-era incarceration of Japanese Americans. In addition to leading the organization over the last 20 years, Ikeda has conducted over 200 video-recorded, oral history interviews with Japanese Americans. Musical performers include the popular Japanese-American drum performance group, Seattle Kokon Taiko; Red Eagle Soaring Native Youth Theater; Seattle Peace Chorus Action Ensemble and Kirtan Chanting.

The program also features performances on traditional Japanese instruments with Marcia Takamura on koto, and James Jennings on shakuhachi. Tomo “Angie” Hoku will emcee the event. A fabric sculpture, “Little Boy (folded),” by artist Yukiyo Kawano will also be exhibited. The sculpture is a full-scale replica of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima on August 6, 1945. The candle-lit lantern floating begins at approximately 8:30 p.m. with a Toro Nagashi lantern ceremony. Those wishing to assemble and float a lantern are encouraged to arrive by 6:30 p.m. to ensure lantern availability.

From Hiroshima to Hope is created annually by local peace, faith and community organizations. Sponsors include the Ethnic Heritage Council, the Abe Keller Peace Education Fund, Ground Zero Community, Fellowship of Reconciliation, Seattle Chapter; the Japanese American Citizens League, Seattle; Seattle Buddhist Betsuin Temple, Wing Luke Museum, and Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility. The event is free and open to the public, and is held just south of the Bathhouse Theater on Green Lake’s northwest shore, West Green Lake Drive North and Stone Avenue North. For more information, please call 206-453-4471, or see www.fromhiroshimatohope.org or https://www.facebook.com/FromHiroshimaToHope.