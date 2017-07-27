Announcement: “Hai! Japantown” Celebrates the New and Old of Seattle Neighborhood The International Examiner

“Hai! Japantown” is a free, one-day event celebrating the past and present of the Japantown neighborhood. It will be held on Saturday, August 26 at various venues in the neighborhood from 12 PM to 10 PM. For more details, visit Japantown Seattle or see below for scheduled activities and entertainment:

Mahouto Market at Nagomi Tea House

12 PM – 8 PM

519 6th Ave S, Suite 200

A maker’s market of super kawaii (cute in Japanese) accessories, arts and crafts. Their creations are inspired Asian Fashion, youth culture, anime, manga and video games.

Nihonmachi Alley Activation and Chiyo’s Garden Party

2:30 PM – 8 PM

Between 6th Ave S and Maynard Ave S on the north side of S Jackson St

The Japanese Cultural and Community Center of Washington will be hosting an information booth and family activities in the newly completed garden from 2:30-5 PM, followed by Chill in Chiyo’s, an al fresco summer 21+ lounge with DJ from 5-8 PM.

Shop Japantown

3 PM – 6 PM

Various locations along 6th Ave S and S Jackson St

The shops of the historic Jackson building will feature special events: Momo will showcase Kimono Mania with local designers Tuesday Scarves and Saltaire Life. Next door, Kobo will hold a RetroPop t-shirt fair with local designer Namu. Pioneer Barber, Kaname, and Drag & Drop Creative will also participate with special events. Prize giveaways and drawings for Celebrate Japantown packages will be held.

Japanese American Heritage Trail Tour

3:30, 4:30, and 5:30 PM

Starting in Chiyo’s Garden in the alleyway on S Jackson St between Maynard Ave S and 6th Ave S

The Wing Luke Museum in partnership with the National Park Service will host an educational urban hike through the original Japantown, starting at Chiyo’s Garden and finishing at Nagomi Tea House. The public is welcome to join in the adventure that will cover the historic Japantown District in the International District. Comfortable walking shoes are advised on this free tour of the area. For more information, visit wingluke.org/calendar.

Movies in the Park in Hing Hay Park: Entertainment and the Screening of Big Hero Six

6 PM – 10 PM

S King St and Maynard Ave S

At 6 PM, Seattle Kokon Taiko drummers rally the neighborhood, followed by a DJ. At 7 PM, Cosplay contest and fan meeting with Ramu Tokashiki of the Seattle Storm, and live music until dark (approximately 8:15 PM) when the movie starts.