Announcement: Jayapal Announces Health Care Town Hall

On Thursday, July 6, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal will host a town hall in Seattle with a special focus on health care.

This announcement comes a day after the Republicans in the U.S. Senate unveiled their version of Trumpcare that would take away the health care plan from working families, and raise premiums. At the town hall, Jayapal will discuss the consequences of Trumpcare on working families.

The town hall, discussing Impact of Trumpcare on working families, will be held on Thursday, July 6, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Town Hall Seattle, 1119 8th Ave.

This is the sixth town hall hosted by Rep. Jayapal since taking office in January. She has hosted town halls in Seattle, Vashon Island, Shoreline and Burien.

Elected in 2016, Jayapal represents Washington’s 7th District, which encompasses most of Seattle and the surrounding areas, including Vashon Island, Lake Forest Park, Shoreline and parts of Burien, Edmonds and Normandy Park. Jayapal serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the Subcommittee on Immigration and Border Security. She is also the Vice Ranking Member of the House Budget Committee and the First Vice Chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.