Announcement: Pastries of Persia pop-up in Seattle on July 8 The International Examiner

In partnership with the The Essential Baking Company, two local bakers will be hosting a pop-up celebrating traditional sweets from Iran. The pop-up will be held at The Essential Baking Company’s Wallingford Cafe (1604 N 34th Street, Seattle, WA 98103) on Saturday, July 8 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The menu of traditional Persian sweets includes shirmal (sweetbread made with milk), nan-e nokhodchi (vegan chickpea cookies). nan-e berenji (rice flour cookies), nan-e gerdui (walnut cookies), koloocheh (date buns), and more.

The duo will host another pop-up in August highlighting traditional Persian breads.