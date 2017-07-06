Announcement: Seattle Foundation announces eight grants totaling $830,000 to increase voice of underrepresented communities The International Examiner

Seattle Foundation has selected eight applicants to receive grants as part of their Engagement Pipeline program.

The program aims to support leadership development within communities to increase their influence and mobilize their community toward positive change. The Engagement Pipeline is part of the Foundation’s broader Vibrant Democracy Initiative, which aims to strengthen the voice and participation of underrepresented communities to allow for more equitable systems change.

The Seattle Foundation hopes these investments will increase the pool of diverse leaders in the Seattle region and increase engagement tailored to community needs. The grants are designed to meet communities where they are, amplify their proven practices and take their development to the next level. Grantees will receive technical assistance and peer learning support, positioning them to work in partnership to strengthen their individual and collective priorities. These grants will be made for a period of at least three years, ranging from $80,000 to $125,000 per year.

Nearly 40 applicants submitted Letters of Interest and 13 were asked to submit final proposals. The following eight were selected:

Asian Counseling and Referral Services: $105,000

Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS)’s Democracy Initiative works to build leadership and civic engagement capacity and tools to activate Asian American Pacific Islanders in the region. This grant will help ACRS deepen outreach to increase voter turnout and registration, and support leadership-building efforts among 27,000 clients who speak 40 AAPI languages and dialects.

Casa Latina: $100,000

Casa Latina provides employment, educational and leadership opportunities for Latino day-laborers and domestic workers. This grant invests in its leadership development efforts, expanding programming to South Park, Angle Lake and Everett. Casa Latina will also train 30 community leaders who will engage 100 people annually in community-change efforts.

International Examiner in partnership with Asian Pacific Islander Community Leadership Foundation: $80,000

As an ethnic media outlet with roots in community activism, International Examiner (IE) is a trusted source in the Asian American Pacific Islander community. This grant will support their partnership with the Asian Pacific Islander Community Leadership Foundation (ACLF) to train a group of media fellows skilled in advocating for change. The fellows will lead 12 targeted campaigns to engage and mobilize specific ethnic groups within the larger community.

Latino Community Fund in partnership with Entre Hermanos, Para los Ninos, Puentes and South Park Information and Resource Center: $125,000

The Latino Equity Network serves as a vehicle to develop and advance a statewide policy agenda and priorities through collaboration. The grant will enable each of the above organizations to build its base and leadership to better inform the Network’s policy agenda and efforts.

OneAmerica: $110,000

This grant will help OneAmerica, the state’s largest immigrant rights organization, to empower grassroots and refugee leaders to advance local systems change. Funding will support emerging leaders in South King County, in collaboration with Children’s Alliance, to advance successful advocacy strategies. OneAmerica will train 100 leaders, including parents and youth, to support campaigns designed to shift policy and power to the community.

Potlatch Fund: $100,000

This grant enables Potlatch Fund to integrate community organizing and technical assistance into its three core programs for the Native community – nonprofit management, language preservation and Native arts. This funding will strengthen organizing across the 50 federally recognized tribes and urban-Native communities in their service area.

Puget Sound Sage: $100,000

Puget Sound Sage’s successful Community Leadership Institute, initially piloted in partnership with Seattle Foundation, identifies, trains and supports diverse community members to join public boards and commissions. Sage graduated 20 fellows in its initial class, more than half of whom have served on boards and commissions. This grant enables Sage to offer the Institute annually.

Somali Health Board in partnership with African Diaspora of Washington, CARE Center and Companion Athletics: $110,000

The East African Political Awakening Project is a partnership between Somali Health Board, African Diaspora of Washington, CARE Center and Companion Athletics to build long-term power and strengthen the voice of the East African immigrant and refugee community through political education and direct action. The project will host nine forums in African languages (including Somali, Oromo and Amharic) to engage and train at least 400 East African community leaders.

About Seattle Foundation

Seattle Foundation ignites powerful, rewarding philanthropy to make Greater Seattle a stronger, more vibrant community for all. Focused on creating equity and opportunity, our goal as a community foundation is to simplify giving and strengthen the impact of philanthropy for the more than 1,200 individuals, families, businesses and nonprofits we serve. We provide deep community insights, powerful civic leadership, effective philanthropic advising and judicious stewardship of assets in support of our mission. Learn more at: www.seattlefoundation.org.