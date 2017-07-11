Announcement: Seattle Mayoral Candidates to Address Neighborhoods, Development, and Equity at Forum this Thursday

Seattle Mayoral candidates will share ideas on how they would preserve character buildings, main streets and local businesses; improve neighborhood design; and match infrastructure to growth to increase livability and ensure equity in neighborhood development at the 2017 Seattle Mayoral Forum on Thursday, July 13 at Cornish Playhouse.
Doors open at 6 PM and the program begins at 7 PM. Featured candidates include Jenny Durkan, Jessyn Farrell, Bob Hasegawa, Michael McGinn, Cary Moon and Nikkita Oliver. Fifteen additional mayoral candidates have been invited to participate informally during the pre-event at 6 PM.
To learn more and reserve seats, go to: http://alliedartsofseattle.org/allied-arts-2017-mayoral-candidate-forum.