Announcement: Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet will be presented on Red Square The International Examiner

Off Road Shakespeare Company will have two more performances of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet on July 22 and 29 from 4:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at the Red Square, University of Washington.

This performance travels throughout Red Square and the surrounding campus. Audiences will cast each performance before it begins, which means that the actors will not know which character they play until the performance started.

Those attending are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, and are encouraged to bring extra water, umbrella, and sunglasses due to the summer heat.