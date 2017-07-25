Announcement: Stephanie Reese to Perform at ANCOP Concert in Benaroya Hall The International Examiner

“The World of Stephanie Reese” Concert will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at 6:30 PM in Benaroya Hall (300 University Street, Seattle, WA). The concert will benefit Answering the Cry of the Poor (ANCOP) Foundation USA‘s Child Sponsorship Program and Priest Sponsorship Program that support Filipino priests in obtaining their Masters, Licentiate or Doctorate studies at the Pontificio Collegio Filippino in Rome. This program is ANCOP’s response to Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle’s (Archdiocese of Manila) call to better prepare and equip future leaders of the church not only for the Philippines but worldwide.

Reese is an international singer, actress and philanthropist with roots in Seattle and Chinese, Japanese, Filipino, Irish, English and Welsh descent. She has played a variety of roles on stage, including Kim in the German production of Miss Saigon, Esmeralda in Disney’s World Premier of The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Princess Tuptim in the King and I at the Palladium Theater in London’s West End, and Princess Kogajin in Marco Polo, the Untold Love Story at the Cultural Center of the Philippines and a La Viegtiem Theater in Paris. She has also performed solo at New York’s Carnegie Hall and at shows with Patti Labelle and Natalie Cole.

Other artists to perform with Reese are Joshua Stephen Kartes (pianist, singer and composer from New York City), ArtRose Dance Group and other surprise guests. Tickets are now available online at www.benaroyahall.org for $45 and $35. ANCOP Foundation is a non profit 501(c)(3) organization with EIN: 68-0463495.