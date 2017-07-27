← Previous Post
Next Post →

Announcement: Survey About Expanded and Enhanced Sanitation in the C-ID

The International Examiner July 27, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

Remnants of Nickelsville near International District/Chinatown. • Photo by Travis Quezon.

The Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) has opened a survey about enhanced sanitation services in the Chinatown-International District (CID), specifically the new contract expanding sanitation services since July 1.

Additional funds from the City of Seattle were allocated to the CID for sanitation through December 31st, 2017. CIDBIA has been working with Recology CleanScapes, a waste management service, to expand the contract for cleaning in the neighborhood west of I-5 and hold the contract for cleaning in the Little Saigon part of the district, east of I-5. This new contract with Recology CleanScapes expands cleaning service days and core areas. The new contract took effect July 1st. Please see the Service Area Map for more details.

Main changes with the new contract:

  • The “Core Area” is extended to the north side of Main Street. Previously, the “Core Area” stopped at S. Jackson Street.
  • Recology CleanScapes crew will be onsite 7 days per week, for 8 hours per day from 7am to 3pm. Previously, Recology CleanScapes was onsite for 4 days (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday).

To take the survey, click here.

For more announcements, click here

TAGS »
POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Related »

Statement from API Chaya: Trans Communities, Two-Spirit Communities, Non-Binary Communities, We Dig You.

Statement from API Chaya: Trans Communities, Two-Spirit Communities, Non-Binary Communities, We Dig You.

Announcement: Public Health departments investigate rare infection linked to fish in supermarket tanks

Announcement: Public Health departments investigate rare infection linked to fish in supermarket tanks

Seattle Preschool Program in second year, reaches 1,000 children

Seattle Preschool Program in second year, reaches 1,000 children

Shadows of Light: Mental Health Awareness for API Communities

Shadows of Light: Mental Health Awareness for API Communities

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.