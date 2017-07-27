Announcement: Survey About Expanded and Enhanced Sanitation in the C-ID The International Examiner

The Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Area (CIDBIA) has opened a survey about enhanced sanitation services in the Chinatown-International District (CID), specifically the new contract expanding sanitation services since July 1.

Additional funds from the City of Seattle were allocated to the CID for sanitation through December 31st, 2017. CIDBIA has been working with Recology CleanScapes, a waste management service, to expand the contract for cleaning in the neighborhood west of I-5 and hold the contract for cleaning in the Little Saigon part of the district, east of I-5. This new contract with Recology CleanScapes expands cleaning service days and core areas. The new contract took effect July 1st. Please see the Service Area Map for more details.

Main changes with the new contract:

The “Core Area” is extended to the north side of Main Street. Previously, the “Core Area” stopped at S. Jackson Street.

Recology CleanScapes crew will be onsite 7 days per week, for 8 hours per day from 7am to 3pm. Previously, Recology CleanScapes was onsite for 4 days (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday).

To take the survey, click here.