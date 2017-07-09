Announcement: Taste of India Language of Food The International Examiner

The NW Language and Culture Center’s acclaimed Language of Food Series continues with this Taste of India event that offers a rare opportunity to intimately explore and experience a deeply rich multi-faceted culture. People will have a chance to learn about and interact with food, history, and enriching cultural expression through music and dance with Native teachers and performers. The Taste of India event is happening on July 15, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Langley, Whidbey Island.

The day will consist of two events, which can be booked either separately or combined (at a reduced rate). Explore the healing spices and preparations of time-honored Indian vegetarian traditions with culinary instructor Archana Verma during the afternoon cooking class.

This will be followed by a banquet and engaging entertainment celebrating traditional and modern Indian culture. The rich and beautiful ancient traditional dance will be presented in an authentic, dazzling and colorful style. Devotional musicians will share the stories of the origination of the music and engage the audience in creating and immersing in this vital part of the Indian culture.

This event is a fundraiser for NWLACC’s Global Cultures Program that is offered at no charge to the students of South Whidbey Public Schools. Find out more about this key educational program here.

Overnight accommodations are available in the Cultural Center’s Guesthouse, at 5023 Langley Rd. Langley, WA. 98260.

Tickets can be purchased online via NWLACC’s website, or by calling 360-321-2101 or info@nwlacc.org.