Announcement: United Indians of All Tribes Foundation Hosts 30th Annual Seafair Indian Days Powwow

United Indians of All Tribes Foundation will host the 30th Annual Seafair Indian Days Powwow at Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center in Discovery Park, 5011 Bernie Whitebear Way, Seattle WA 98199, July 14-16 2017.

The Powwow is United Indians’ largest event of the year and open to the public. Powwow is an inter-tribal gathering of song, dance, and culture for Native Peoples of North America. It is a time for the passing on of traditions and ceremony, as well as fun and socializing.

For more detailed information and a schedule of events: http://www.unitedindians.org/seafair-pow-wow/