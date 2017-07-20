← Previous Post

Announcement: Upcoming Ballot Party at International District Chinatown Community Center

The International Examiner July 20, 2017 0
Ballot party on July 27 • Courtesy Photo

International Community Health Services (ICHS), in partnership with Asian Counseling and Referral Services (ACRS), Asian Pacific Islander Americans for Civic Empowerment (APACE), and InterimCDA, will be holding a ballot party on Thursday, July 27 from 1 PM to 4 PM at the International District Chinatown Community Center.

This is a drop-in event with snacks and drinks provided. Individual ballot assistance and translation services in Cantonese and Mandarin will be available.

If you would like to volunteer, please contact Gail at gailg@ichs.com.

