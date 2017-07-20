Announcement: Upcoming Ballot Party at International District Chinatown Community Center

International Community Health Services (ICHS), in partnership with Asian Counseling and Referral Services (ACRS), Asian Pacific Islander Americans for Civic Empowerment (APACE), and InterimCDA, will be holding a ballot party on Thursday, July 27 from 1 PM to 4 PM at the International District Chinatown Community Center.
This is a drop-in event with snacks and drinks provided. Individual ballot assistance and translation services in Cantonese and Mandarin will be available.
If you would like to volunteer, please contact Gail at gailg@ichs.com.