Announcement: Upcoming Donnie Chin Memorial BBQ, Donations Welcomed

The International Examiner July 20, 2017 0
Donnie Chin (right) dedicated his life to protecting the Chinatown International District. Community efforts since his murder have put pressure on the city to act on public safety concerns. • Photo by Dean Wong

API Food Fight Club will host its third annual Donnie Chin Memorial BBQ on Thursday, July 27 from 6 PM to 9 PM at the Donnie Chin International Children’s Park to honor the legacy of Donnie Chin.

All are invited and those who are able are asked to bring food to share, particularly hot dogs, side dishes or snacks, and beverages. At the end of the day, leftovers will be distributed to different non-profits in the community. Donations of perishable and non-perishable items will be accepted. Non-perishable items can be dropped off at Drag & Drop Creative‘s office at 308 6th Ave S. Please bring perishable items to the BBQ itself.

Specific needs for donations include:
– Ice chests
– Ice
– Hog dogs
– Condiments
– Other meat
– Sides
– Desserts
– Beverages
– Snacks
– Vegetarian options
– Bread/buns

API Food Fight Club also accepts financial contributions to help cover events costs at their website.

To learn more about API Food Fight Club or to donate, visit apifoodfightclub.com.

The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

