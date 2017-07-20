Announcement: Upcoming Donnie Chin Memorial BBQ, Donations Welcomed The International Examiner

API Food Fight Club will host its third annual Donnie Chin Memorial BBQ on Thursday, July 27 from 6 PM to 9 PM at the Donnie Chin International Children’s Park to honor the legacy of Donnie Chin.

All are invited and those who are able are asked to bring food to share, particularly hot dogs, side dishes or snacks, and beverages. At the end of the day, leftovers will be distributed to different non-profits in the community. Donations of perishable and non-perishable items will be accepted. Non-perishable items can be dropped off at Drag & Drop Creative‘s office at 308 6th Ave S. Please bring perishable items to the BBQ itself.

Specific needs for donations include:

– Ice chests

– Ice

– Hog dogs

– Condiments

– Other meat

– Sides

– Desserts

– Beverages

– Snacks

– Vegetarian options

– Bread/buns

API Food Fight Club also accepts financial contributions to help cover events costs at their website.

To learn more about API Food Fight Club or to donate, visit apifoodfightclub.com.