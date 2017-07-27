← Previous Post
Announcement: Washington State Parks to Celebrate Cambodian Culture at Annual Event

The International Examiner July 27, 2017 0
10th Annual Cambodian Cultural Celebration at Saltwater Park on August 12, 2017
Courtesy photo

The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission will host the 10th Annual Cambodian Cultural Celebration at Saltwater State Park in King County.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Saltwater State Park, 25205 8th Place South in Des Moines (Directions).

The event celebrates Cambodian culture in the Pacific Northwest region. Members of the South Puget Sound Cambodian communities will perform traditional music, dance and drumming, as well as host activities, contests, displays and demonstrations for the entire family. In addition, Cambodian food will be available for purchase. Everyone is welcome, and admission is free. The Discover Pass is required for vehicle access to the event.

Artists, performances and cultural organizations include:

POSTED IN » Community
