Local officials, candidates respond to new Murray sexual abuse allegations The International Examiner

Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused his foster child in the 1980s, according to Oregon state documents obtained by the Seattle Times and published in a report on Sunday. According to the documents, Oregon Child Protective Services concluded that the allegations that Murray abused his then teenage foster-child Jeff Simpson were true, and therefore that Murray should never serve as a foster parent.

This spring, Simpson was one of four men to accuse Murray of sexually abusing him in the ’80s. While Murray maintained his innocence, he ended his reelection campaign as a result of the allegations.

Following the Seattle Times report, some political candidates and one City Council member are suggesting Murray resign, while others have responded more cautiously, Crosscut reports.

Councilmember Lorena González, who has previously represented survivors of sexual abuse, and also worked as a legal aide for Murray before becoming a City Council member, is calling on the Mayor to consider stepping down. If he doesn’t do so by July 24, González is asking the council to form a committee to decide if there should be a transition in leadership.

In a statement, González said she is “deeply concerned about this Mayor’s ability to continue leading the Executive branch in light of the recently released documents. While the caseworker’s report is not proof of criminal guilt, the gravity of the materials in the findings and the continued attention these issues will receive, raise questions about the ability of the Mayor, his office, his Department heads and senior management to remain focused on the critical issues facing our city.”

Mayoral candidates Mike McGinn, Jessyn Farrell, Cary Moon and Nikkita Oliver, as well as City Council candidate Jon Grant, have also called for Murray to resign. Mayoral candidate Jenny Durkan (who received Murray’s endorsement in the race) said in a statement that she recently talked with him about her concerns about the allegations. “I encouraged him to reflect deeply about whether he could continue to lead and what is in the best interests of the city,” she said.

Councilmembers Sally Bagshaw, Tim Burgess, and Council President Bruce Harrell (who would have the choice to step in as mayor if Murray did resign), are not calling for Murray to resign.