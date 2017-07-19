Madame Butterfly panel discussion addresses representation Hazel Lozano

The lights came down at SIFF Uptown during the July 9 community panel discussion titled, “Asian Arts Leaders Respond to Madame Butterfly,” as the audience watched Angel Alviar-Langley, a local hip-hop dancer and teacher. She opened the event with a performance of two musical pieces: a poem read by Kehlani, and “Ache,” by FKA Twigs, both produced and performed by women of color. She stated her desire to be true to her experience as a woman of color “in this space,” and being intersected as a street dancer invited to this event in front of this audience.

The event was intended not just as a response to Madame Butterfly, but to also address the representation, or lack of, for Asian Americans in general, from yellow face to white-washing to appropriation.

In addition to Alviar-Langley, the panelists included Matthew Ozawa, Kathy Hsieh, Jenny Ku, Roger Tang, Karl Reyes, Frank Abe, and LeiLani Nishime

Alviar-Langley admitted that she wasn’t familiar with Madame Butterfly until she watched a Youtube video of a production the night before the panel. “I’m young,” she said. But Alviar-Langley, who organized last year’s What’s Poppin Ladiez conference, brought it back to what she often encounters as a Filipino-American artist and teacher of a historically-Black art form:

“I’m making money off of this culture that wasn’t originally mine; what am I gonna do to give back?” She asked the room, “What are you doing to sit back? What are you doing to spotlight those cultures that you want to spotlight and how are you doing it in a way that isn’t harmful?”

Karl Reyes, a character tenor who is part of the Seattle Opera chorus, said that once he got to work with opera companies, they saw his potential and what he could do, thereby opening more doors. He also found, while playing Goro in Butterfly, the challenge of playing a character that, to his Filipino grandma, was a reminder of the horrors of Japanese soldier warfare in World War II.

“What space are you taking?” asked Jenny Ku, a burlesque performer and activist, and pointed out in response to Karl that “we often have to wear the tools of our oppressors to gain entry into those rooms.” Ku, (known on stage as Shanghai Pearl), expressed an alienation from the story, calling Madame Butterfly a “for-white-people-by-white-people story.” Alviar-Langley stated that she would need to see “disclaimers” or some messaging around the production as a cautionary tale, in order for her to feel drawn into the story.

LeiLani Nishime felt that it was “less the opera and the story and more about the repetition of it.” Nishime, a professor at UW in the Department of Communications, said, “We must make it alien to ourselves.”

“White people should give up the idea that this story is theirs and theirs alone,” Roger Tang said. He then described the public response when David Henry Hwang decided to re-adapt Flower Drum Song, the 1958 Rodgers & Hammerstein musical adaptation of the 1957 novel by Chinese-American C.Y. Lee: “Why didn’t he leave it alone and get his own story?”

Kathy Hsieh, a longtime theatre artist and producer in Seattle, described a common conversation with those who want to keep classics like Madame Butterfly or The Mikado because of their love of the culture and music:

“Why can’t we just enjoy something that has been classically ours?

“How much do you really appreciate a culture if you’re willing to traumatize the culture that that is representative of?

“I don’t understand how that could be traumatizing to people.”

Hsieh, who grew up and went to college in Seattle, said that growing up without any role models or accurate representation created an invisibility. “We’re basically rendered powerless because not only do I not see myself and feel like I have role models, but other people I grow up with don’t know how to deal with me.” She described being treated as alien when working on touring productions in high school, and being beaten by an elderly white bus rider because Hsieh tried to help her on the way to ballet class in college.“Go back to your country,” she was told.

“Whether it’s a positive or a negative stereotype, they create a lot of trauma,” Hsieh concluded. This reporter heard an audible groan from an older white male audience member across the aisle.

Hsieh emphasized the need for new stories to be told, and how women specifically can replace historically problematic storylines—in collaboration with Seattle Opera and her theatre company SIS Productions, Hsieh will be curating three short plays by and featuring Asian-American women, and a conversation on reclaiming Asian female representation, in an event called “Reversing the Madame Butterfly Effect: Asian American Women Reinvent Themselves Onstage,” on July 28 at Cornish Playhouse Studio Theatre.

Matthew Ozawa is still grappling with a conflicted lifelong love of opera, which historically is white-centric and marginalizes people of color (Pearl Fishers, Turandot), and how he grew up never seeing himself in Madame Butterfly: “As a director, I keep asking, ‘How are these pieces being interpreted by, and who are they being interpreted by?’”

Ozawa realized his “otherness” when he wasn’t cast in the Werther chorus as a boy, and admits that he only started speaking out for his Asian identity two years ago, as he took on the challenge of directing Madame Butterfly for Arizona Opera, and recognized several layers of conflict in interpreting and casting the story in a “traditional way,” as they requested. A fourth-generation Japanese American, Ozawa exclaimed, “You don’t know anything about a culture by going to a tea ceremony!”

Rather than colorblind casting, Ozawa said he’s more interested in color-conscious casting. His production of Madame Butterfly, at the Arizona Opera, retained a lot of the traditional aspects of the opera, as dictated by the company, but Ozawa shifted the storytelling and staging more dramatically in the second act, particularly removing the “Asian ritualism” around Butterfly’s decision to commit suicide: “People were seeing something they weren’t quite used to.”

Ozawa said the audience loved it, but was surprised to hear that the biggest complaint from audiences was his reinterpretation of Kate Pinkerton: “Many people were angry that she wasn’t nicer and more angelic.”

While these statements of the Asian-American experience are very familiar to some attendees and readers, the Seattle Opera acknowledges that it’s a new conversation for them with their audiences:

“We have a challenge with a target audience for efforts such as this. On the one hand, some members of our opera community are not familiar with social justice issues or with the hurt that marginalized people have experienced. For some of them, these conversations about race and equity are new, and they can be challenging and controversial. On the other hand, there are people of color in Seattle for whom Seattle Opera’s efforts surrounding Madame Butterfly simply do not go far enough. We try to do our outreach on social media and in the press acknowledging where different people are coming from. We know that we have not done a good job in the past of honoring the POC members of our community, and we have to work hard to prove we are worthy of peoples’ trust.”

Seattle Opera is putting on Puccini’s Madame Butterfly for the eighth time in its history (according to the Seattle Opera website). The last production was in 2012, and in the intervening years the Asian-American community has actively voiced criticism of its misrepresentation in media, most notably during the Seattle Gilbert and Sullivan Society’s 2014 production of The Mikado.

Seattle Opera joined Seattle’s Race and Social Justice Initiative in 2014, and through trainings, the staff recognized the need to open a conversation about the problematic narrative in Madame Butterfly. General Director Aidan Lang began planning for this season three-to-four years ago, and according to Gabrielle Nomura Gainor (Seattle Opera’s Media Relations Manager), “To cancel now would have meant breaking many contracts that would have had significant negative financial impacts on vendors, musicians, artists, and more.”

While recognizing that change couldn’t happen overnight, Gainor stated that she and Seattle Opera “acknowledge that the choice to do Butterfly is hurtful to some people. We’re grateful for members of the API community who have generously shared extremely painful stories with us to help us in our work toward racial equity. It’s our responsibility as a historically white and European organization to look at ourselves and examine how we can improve, and we will continue to do that.”

In April, Seattle Opera’s Barbara Lynne Jamison, Director of Education and Community Engagement, invited this panel of Asian-American artists to respond to the work. Seattle Opera recorded the panel discussion and plans to share a transcript with board and staff members who could not be there, including General Director Aidan Lang.

Moderator and veteran KIRO journalist Frank Abe opened the panel by stating that the production was going ahead, so questions were not going to be related to the production cancellation but rather to issues of representation. At no time did the panelists specifically endorse the production or state their endorsement of how or why it’s being produced. Ozawa commended the Opera for having a conversation that he didn’t see even happening at many opera companies across the United States. “For me, this is a huge deal.”

As for the audience, Gainor said they had hoped to get a mix of opera subscribers and community members, particularly those of the Asian Pacific-Islander (API) communities; this reporter noted a fairly strong representation of API attendees (though not more than white attendees), and a fair number of board members and staff in attendance. Gainor also noted that there were more APIs in this audience than a typical Seattle Opera performance.

During the audience Q&A session, a Seattle Opera subscriber expressed a deep appreciation for the panelists sharing their very personal stories “over and over and over again.” She then asked what “disclaimers” (as Alviar-Langley described) would be offered to the audiences, since the panel audience was full of self-selected attendees. Lynne-Jamison replied that the Opera is offering “American Dream” after Butterfly closes. The info for this piece, and the Opera’s additional programming is visible on a separate page from the Seattle Opera page for Madame Butterfly: https://www.seattleopera.org/classes-camps-clubs/for-adults/community-events/

One audience member asked what the conversation was in Japan (about the stereotypes in the opera), to which Jessica Murphy Moo responded that Yasko Sato, a Japanese soprano making her debut in this production, said though audiences often commented on how a lot of the character motivations and actions didn’t accurately reflect Japanese culture, there was no controversy in Japan surrounding the characters in the opera. At this point, Frank Abe stepped in to point out that there is a very different context between Japanese-American experience and Japanese experience.

A self-described white middle-aged subscriber told of having spent 11 years in Japan married to “a Japanese,” and how “drummed in” Japanese culture was in her life, and how conflicted she is while recognizing her white privilege, that “it’s a weird opera but I do love it.” Nishime responded to this by affirming her love of pop culture, even problematic pieces like Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and commended the power of ambivalence, and in confronting it: “Why is it that we love pieces that in many ways are conflicting with our belief system? In what ways do other parts of that movie allow me to be okay with some of the racism in it? What’s the give and take there? How is it that we actually engage with popular culture?”

Nishime encouraged the audience to sit in that discomfort: “Allowing yourself to feel that full range of emotions, as you’re seeing that opera, I think it can be really powerful and really transformative.”

This reporter heard another groan from the older white male across the aisle, this time accompanied with a “Why,” under his breath.

Lynne-Jamison mentioned next steps for Seattle Opera, in addition to the July 28 Kathy Hsieh-curated event:

“In late August, we will convene with members of the staff and board and staff to share what we’ve learned from listening to our community. With the help of racial equity consultants, we will begin to distill our learning into actionable steps to help us affirm our commitment to being a diverse, inclusive, and equitable company.”

In September 2017, Seattle Opera will present An American Dream, an opera about the incarceration of Japanese and Japanese Americans during World War II.

The panelists also shared their upcoming projects: