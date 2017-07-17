Noontide Toll a deep collection Nalini Iyer

“I go everywhere in this country but nowhere in my mind. Maybe you can never really leave the past behind. It is in your head and outside your control,” writes Vasantha, the narrator who threads the short stories in Romesh Gunesekera’s latest book, Noontide Toll.

Set in post-Civil war Sri Lanka (or at least the supposed post-war period), the stories in this collection have a remarkably simple plot device at their center: Vasantha, a van driver, who takes many tourists and visitors to trips in different parts of the country and thus gives us poignant and passing insights on places, people, histories.

What seems to knit these stories together is Vasantha’s sense of the passage of time and how different individuals make sense of events and spaces. For example, in the story “Turtle,” Vasantha’s Czech passengers, Eva and Pavel, are on a romantic trip to the coast. They meet a nightwatchman on the beach and Eva exclaims how lucky he is to have ‘The Indian Ocean.’ He replies, “‘Yes, miss. Like you say, I am lucky to be here.’ He paused, not sure whether he should disturb the eager couple with any more talk about himself. Then, as if unable to stop the flow, he added softly, ‘I survived the tsunami.’” Eva and the nightwatchman’s encounter is barely half a page long, but in it is embodied the trauma of a natural disaster, how quickly the world moves on from such events, and what is left for the survivors. The island nation’s recovery from decades-long Civil war and the tsunami that killed more than 30,000 people is focused on growing tourism. Vasantha is a small cog in this economic machine and Gunesekera says much without using too many words.

The collection is divided into two parts: South and North. So, a tourist van driver’s business takes him in both directions, but in the context of Sri Lanka, those two directions signify vast political and cultural differences. The North is predominantly Tamil and the South Sinhala. The North and the South waged a relentless war as the Tamils sought a separate homeland, Eelam. It is a history of traumatic loss, violence, child soldiers, and suicide bombers, and a controversial government action ended the hostilities in 2009. Through Vasantha’s perspective, we see the festering wounds, the barely healed scars, the long journey toward a tenuous peace

Gunesekera’s prose is lyrical, his narrative is economical, and the reader senses more than knows where these stories are headed. Read together, these stories feel like a novel-in-progress and yet each story has a sharp definition, a specific time and place, and the viewpoint of a chauffeur-philosopher who neither mourns nor rejoices in what he sees.