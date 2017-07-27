← Previous Post
Position Available: Children’s Ministry Director at University Congregational UCC

University Congregational UCC is a large, dynamic, progressive church in the University District of Seattle, WA. We are seeking a Director of Children’s Ministry to engage and support the spiritual growth of our 100+ children, ages 0-11 years-old, and their families.

Preferred background, experiences include: teaching, church leadership, seminary training.

Further information, required qualifications and application process available at: https://universityucc.org/job-opening-childrens-ministry-director/

