Position Available: Donor Relations & Events Manager at WEC and WCV The International Examiner

Washington Environmental Council (WEC) and Washington Conservation Voters (WCV) are seeking an upbeat and creative fundraising professional to become their Donor Relations & Events Manager. This role leads the planning and execution of WEC and WCV signature fundraising events from start to finish, ensuring a positive guest experience and meeting fundraising goals. The position is salaried and .65 FTE with generous benefits.

Learn more at iexaminer.org/classifieds.

Washington Environmental Council and Washington Conservation Voters are equal opportunity employers committed to dismantling structural racism and creating a welcoming work environment. WEC and WCV do not discriminate on the basis of age, race, creed, gender, religion, marital status, veteran’s status, national origin, disability, or sexual orientation. People of color, people with disabilities, and people of all gender identities are encouraged to apply.