Position Available: Seattle Arts & Lectures seeks Donor Relations Associate The International Examiner

Seattle Arts & Lectures is looking for a people-centered, mission-driven, reading-and- writing enthusiast to be SAL’s Donor Relations Associate. A new position reporting to the Development Director, the Donor Relations Associate will primarily be responsible for coordinating SAL’s multi-faceted efforts to foster and sustain long-term, meaningful relationships with our many supporters through thoughtful stewardship of their contributions, helping them find ways to be engaged in SAL’s mission and programs, and inspiring them with all that their support makes possible.

