Statement from API Chaya: Trans Communities, Two-Spirit Communities, Non-Binary Communities, We Dig You. Guest Contributor

The following is a statement from API Chaya:

While Trump tweets about banning people who are transgender from the military and U.S. Defense Officers decide on their next steps, the staff and board at API Chaya want to remind our transgender, two-spirit, and non-binary communities that we love you, we choose you, and we want a world where all gender diversity is celebrated.

We recognize that South Asian, Asian, and Pacific Islander communities have rich and diverse histories of non-binary gender expression. We believe that all people in our communities deserve love, respect, the right to work, equitable access to housing, health care, places of business, places of leisure, and safe educational opportunities. We see and respect the leadership already present from queer, trans, intersex, two-spirit, and non-binary communities of color.

API Chaya recognizes that the U.S. military, while being one of the largest employers of transgender Americans, has a long history of participating in the disenfranchisement of communities of color, here in the United States and around the world through colonization, war, and the development of U.S. bases outside of our own borders. We also recognize that the U.S. military has frequently, historically been an unsafe work environment for LGBTIQ individuals and that Trump’s recent ban is one more way that the highest office of the U.S. limits the rights and freedoms of its own people.

For all LGBTIQ communities of color, we invite you to stay in touch with API Chaya’s Queer Network Program as we strive to build safe, healthy, loving, and accountable communities. We are currently recruiting for our trans, intersex, and non-binary people of color steering committee and invite you to contact info@apichaya.org if you are interested. Compensation will be available for steering committee members through participant stipends. We also welcome LGBTIQ folks of color to follow our API Chaya Facebook page and watch out for upcoming events, including LGBTIQ dim sum for communities of color, relationship skills, and parenting classes.

API Chaya seeks to end systemic violence in our communities. We provide direct services for survivors of violence and believe in community organizing as a strategy for preventing sexual and domestic violence, exploitation, and human trafficking. We believe in the inherent strength and potential of each person and our communities to address situations in which there has been systematic violence. Our services are free,

confidential, and available to any person in need. API Chaya staff partnered with the Coalition Ending Gender Based Violence on the release of an updated Trans Resource Guide. It is available for download here in Spanish and English.