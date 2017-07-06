Survey: What do you think about the Pavement to Parks project in Little Saigon? The International Examiner

The Seattle Department of Transportation, in collaboration with community partners, is planning a Pavement to Parks project for the Little Saigon Neighborhood. The plan is to design and develop a small public park next to Pho Bac in Little Saigon. The purpose of this park would be to create a new gathering space and improve pedestrian safety.

The project would close a portion of right-of-way to test out a new public plaza using low-cost, adaptive improvements. The Pavement to Parks project would create a new gathering space for the community while improving safety for pedestrians.

Community partners are seeking feedback on the plan. Complete the survey linked below by July 13. The survey is available in English, Vietnamese, and Chinese:

English- https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZDRN6FJ

Tiếng Việt – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZDR5P77

中文 – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZDSPTTQ