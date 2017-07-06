← Previous Post

Survey: What do you think about the Pavement to Parks project in Little Saigon?

The International Examiner July 6, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

The Pavement to Parks project for the Little Saigon Neighborhood proposes to design and develop a small public park next to Pho Bac in Little Saigon.

The Seattle Department of Transportation, in collaboration with community partners, is planning a Pavement to Parks project for the Little Saigon Neighborhood. The plan is to design and develop a small public park next to Pho Bac in Little Saigon. The purpose of this park would be to create a new gathering space and improve pedestrian safety.

The project would close a portion of right-of-way to test out a new public plaza using low-cost, adaptive improvements. The Pavement to Parks project would create a new gathering space for the community while improving safety for pedestrians.

Community partners are seeking feedback on the plan. Complete the survey linked below by July 13. The survey is available in English, Vietnamese, and Chinese:

English- https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZDRN6FJ
Tiếng Việt – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZDR5P77
中文 – https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZDSPTTQ

For more community announcements, click here

TAGS »
POSTED IN » News
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Related »

Seattle Opera’s Madame Butterfly unites API artists in dialogue

Seattle Opera’s Madame Butterfly unites API artists in dialogue

Candidates reach out to API community at Mayoral Candidate Forum

Candidates reach out to API community at Mayoral Candidate Forum

CID residents, task force surprised at Navigation Center scheduled July 12 opening

CID residents, task force surprised at Navigation Center scheduled July 12 opening

Opinion: To tackle Seattle’s housing crisis, we need to clean-up our toxic sites

Opinion: To tackle Seattle’s housing crisis, we need to clean-up our toxic sites

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.