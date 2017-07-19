Tai Tung Restaurant owner Harry Chan will put up original neon sign Ron Chew

In the past several years, new large-scale construction projects have begun to alter the look and feel of the International District, prompting fears about the steady disappearance of favored neighborhood haunts and a renewed desire to preserve pieces of the historic landscape.

Harry Chan, owner of the iconic Tai Tung Restaurant at 655 South King Street, is doing his small part to retrieve the past. The restaurant, established in 1935 by Chan’s grandfather Quan Lee, is the oldest Chinese restaurant in Chinatown.

Chan is fabricating and reinstalling the old original neon sign on the outside of the business. It will be emblazoned with the Tai Tung name and the words “chop suey.”

Chan pointed out that chop suey is classic standard fare at many early Chinese American restaurants. “Even the ‘lo fan’ know what chop suey is,” he said. “It’s healthy. A lot of our customers want this. Some people who are vegetarians like it, too.”

The International Special Review District Board issued a certificate of approval for the sign on June 30.

“At night, it will look real beautiful,” Chan said. “You can see it from both directions of King Street. I want to keep some of what we still have in Chinatown. I want to make the restaurant look old again.”

Tai Tung is the last Chinatown restaurant that features a front dining counter with a row of bar stools to accommodate single diners.

Chan, a daily fixture at the restaurant, is an eternally youthful looking man with a beaming smile and glasses. He rolls up his sleeves and wears a white apron over his street clothes, darting back and forth between the front of house and the kitchen, greeting customers by first name.

“Back in the old days, it was real busy and this counter was filled from morning until night-time with customers,” Chan said. “It’s not like today. There were a lot of Filipino laborers and single men who worked in the canneries. The old-timers—that generation—all they did was eat and work and sleep. They would come down here in the morning for coffee and hang around talking and eating breakfast. They would come back down later to gamble and visit the clubs. There was not much to do back in those days.”

Chan puts in long days, typically beginning work at 10:30 a.m. and staying until closing time in the late evening. He’s been at the restaurant since 1968. At the age of 20, he started by helping in the kitchen, chopping vegetables and washing dishes.

“That’s almost 50 years!” he exclaims. “I want to keep doing this as long as I can, as long as I am healthy. Some days, I’m so tired, but I enjoy it. I feel real comfortable in this area. This is my territory. A lot of my customers—it’s just like they’re my friends. If I go on vacation, they come in here and ask where I am. Sometimes they go into the kitchen looking for me. They say, “Hey, where’s Harry?”

In addition to the new sign on the outside of the restaurant, Chan wants to feature historic photographs from the neighborhood to add to the ambience of the vanished era the restaurant continues to evoke. Original touches include the front counter—downsized during an earlier remodel of the interior—the painted floor and heavy front door.

Quietly showcased along the walls of the dining room are nine black-and-white Chinatown images by Seattle photographer Dean Wong.

“People will be able to see the pictures while they’re dining,” Chan said. “This will be good for the area, good for our customers. That way, people won’t forget.”