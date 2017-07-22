World champion power lifters Alma Kimura and Grant Higa break records, overcome barriers Chris Juergens

Medalists at the June 2017 World Power Lifting Meet in Belarus, Seattle-area residents Alma Kimura (gold medal 2017; three-time world champion) and Grant Higa (silver medal 2017) look like an unlikely combination visually and professionally. Grant is 46 years old, 5’8”, competes in the 265-pound-and-up division and is a personal trainer at Seattle’s Vulcan. Alma is 62, 4’10”, competes in the 138–158-pound division, and is a trial attorney. Dig deeper, however, and the reasons for success at powerlifting, life experiences, aspirations and values of the two Asian Americans originally from Hawai‘i are strikingly similar.

Alma and Grant identify similar keys to their success both as powerlifters and as professionals. Competition preparation takes months and is detail intensive. There are three different lifts—the dead lift, squats, and bench press. In the lead up to a match, lifters devote one three-hour work-out a week to each lift. Every week’s workout is different in terms of weight lifted and number of reps at a given weight. All workout results are meticulously recorded. The goal is to work one’s body up to its maximum ability right at the time of the meet.

As both Alma and Grant explained, the minutia and focus involved in powerlifting corresponds with the skills they employ in their respective workplaces. As a trial attorney, Alma prepares far in advance to arrange witnesses and gather appropriate evidence. Cases often hinge on minute details and she cannot afford to leave any rock unturned. As a personal trainer, Grant likewise employs his detail-oriented mindset to prepare tailored workouts to each client. While Grant trains for about three hours three days a week, his clients are interested in a range of workouts types and lengths. As such, he seamlessly adapts his detail-oriented skills to different contexts and demands.

In addition, powerlifting, trial work, and personal training all involve performing for an audience. In powerlifting, hundreds to thousands of fans are often in the audience watching a competitor as they attempt to lift as much weight as possible. The experience is relatable to an attorney performing in a trial or a trainer presenting a tailored workout to dozens of clients a week.

The beauty of a sport like powerlifting, however, is that regardless of your background, “it is just you and the bar. The question is whether you can lift a given weight or not,” says Grant. Alma noted that the number of highly successful powerlifters in the United States who are people or color is quite high.

Grant and Alma’s pride in their heritage and Hawai‘i upbringing shape their aspirations for others in their communities. Grant says a major motivator for him is to be a role model to other Asian Americans, residents of Hawai‘i, and low-income young people who aspire to be weightlifters. With little money to spare, Grant started lifting in college at a no frills, rusty gym on the Big Island of Hawai‘i. Grant got up at 4:15 a.m. to fit a lift in to his busy schedule of work and study. “Weight is weight” says Grant, and it does not matter if you do not have access to a nice facility, you can make a work-out on your own if you are determined.

Alma similarly wants to inspire other Asian American women to become weightlifters. She proudly related how there are three Asian American women in their 20s at her gym to whom she serves as a mentor. Like Grant, she also takes pride in having been raised in Hawai‘i and calls herself a “Waipahu girl.” Waipahu is the working-class suburb of Hawai‘i where Alma grew up. The granddaughter of Japanese sugar workers from Japan, her ascent to being a Georgetown-educated attorney and world powerlifting champion is an example she hopes others can follow.

While extremely successful, competitive, and proud, both Alma and Grant show humility and are devoted to their families. Alma said multiple times during her interview that she was very happy Grant was being profiled with her. “I don’t think people outside the power lifting world realize how much of a big deal Grant is in our power-lifting community,” she said. Alma also spent considerable time discussing her son, who is in his mid-20s. She related how the two of them used weightlifting to spend time together. A family-oriented person like Alma, Grant proudly said he always fits his workouts in at times that do not interrupt his responsibilities as a father. Grant spoke of his eldest 13-year-old daughter’s accomplishments as a select softball player and his younger nine-year-old daughter’s ability to climb eight feet of rope just using her arms.

While proud of their accomplishments this year in Belarus, both are in power-lifting for the long-haul. Grant is eying a gold medal at next year’s meet in Calgary and Alma will continue to defend her world-championships.