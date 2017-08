21 Progress to host training on supporting undocumented APIs The International Examiner

21 Progress, a non-profit organization in Seattle, will be hosting “Thrive! Building Solidarity with Undocumented API Folx,” a training on how to support undocumented API individuals and the narrative of who is considered undocumented.

This event is free and will take place on Thursday, August 17 from 6 PM to 8 PM at 21 Progress (409 Maynard Ave S, Ste 202, Seattle, Washington 98104).

To view the Facebook page, click here. To register for the event, click here.