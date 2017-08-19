An extraordinary playscape: The Donnie Chin International Children’s Park Hazel Lozano

Extraordinary Playscapes, a new exhibit at the Center for Architecture and Design (CfAD), shows how designers are engaging diverse communities to translate play objectives into meaningful, state-of-the-art environments. The Donnie Chin International Children’s Park is one of 30 parks highlighted, including parks from the Pacific Northwest and around the world.

Joey Ing, the architect who first designed the park, didn’t originally plan to include a dragon in the park. His design incorporated the yin-yang symbol and an umbrella with glowing LED lights to shade parkgoers. But Ing left the design of the centerpiece up to Gerry Tsutakawa, who at the time was just beginning to follow in the footsteps of his father, sculptor George Tsutakawa.

In the late ’70s, CID community leaders Bob Santos, Donnie Chin, and others approached the Seattle Parks Department about creating a park for children in the neighborhood. They were looking at a former parking lot at the corner of 7th Avenue South and South Lane Street which was donated to the Parks Department (SPD), possibly by Dennis and Millie Su, according to information from the SPD.

From 1980 to 1981, Ing’s park design was finished and opened to the public. It featured a mountain with bridge, walls shielding the park from the street, Gerry Tsutakawa’s inviting dragon, Ing’s glowing umbrella, and bamboo to obscure the bright bubble-gum pink building next door. It became a fixture of the neighborhood, and won Ing an environmental award from King County.

INTERNATIONAL CHILDREN’S PARK, 2007-2016

This 0.2-acre parcel is often overlooked by tourists and even most Seattleites, as it’s just off the main drag in the CID. Those casually strolling through the neighborhood might miss it, but the park, which was renamed in 2016 to honor Donnie Chin’s activism and devotion to the neighborhood children, is itself a foundation for community in the CID. But the park has yet another name: it was affectionately called “Dragon Park” by the now-big kids who grew up with it.

One such big kid is Liana Woo, who built many childhood memories in Dragon Park. When Woo moved to the CID as an adult, she was dismayed to find that the International Children’s Park of her childhood had fallen into disrepair, and was often host to drug deals. Woo made it her mission to revitalize the park for future generations. She soon met Stella Chao, then Executive Director of the International District Housing Association, who connected Woo to Joyce Pisnanont, who worked at the Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda) and the Wilderness Inner-City Leadership Development (WILD) Program, a youth-mentorship program.

In 2007, Woo and Pisnanont formed the Friends of International Children’s Park (FICP) and co-chaired a steering committee staffed with representatives from the different ethnic groups that live in and utilize the International District. They proposed a renovation of Dragon Park to “bring the children back to Children’s Park,” and brought in Jeff Hou, a UW architecture professor, who worked with the WILD program to mentor youth in design processes. With grant money from the City and community fundraising, the group began what would become a five-year community engagement in park design.

Hou and the WILD youth held multiple design-preference sessions with community groups from Legacy House senior housing, Denise Louie Education Center, Donnie Chin, members of the neighborhood at-large including Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese, Filipino, Latino, and Ethiopian community members, and Ing, who was very welcoming and supportive of the redesign. “I was hoping that it would turn out to be very successful,” Ing said.

Hou’s team used visual surveys and translators to bridge the language gap, and soon found clear priorities: Kids wanted to play, teens wanted a place to take their date, and adults wanted … a place to take their date.

In 2008, Karen Kiest was hired on to make the redesign a reality. Kiest and her team wanted to honor Ing’s original design, while incorporating the desires expressed by the community. “This is the best project we’ve ever done with community, and it wasn’t because we’re really good at engaging with the community—the community was really engaged,” said Kiest of the process. “And so they had regular meetings that had things that were fun. A lot of them happened in the park.”

The park, opened in 2012, is divided into several stages, each offering an entirely different space for parkgoers: a playset for kids, boulders shaded by trees, an accessible ramp circling the park, a walkway that’s open to the street, three new pieces of playful art by Stuart Nakamura, the umbrella, and of course the beloved dragon sculpture, revived by Gerry Tsutakawa. A keen eye might even spot a subtle reimagining of the yin-yang symbol that was originally central in the park.

MORE ABOUT EXTRAORDINARY PLAYSCAPES AND CFAD

The Center for Architecture and Design (CfAD) is a one-year-old Pioneer Square venue formed by the partnership of the Seattle Architecture Foundation, American Institute of Architects (AIA) Seattle, Design & Public, and AIA Washington. According to Molly Michals, head of public relations at the Center, the CfAD aims to educate the public on the importance of design as an art form, and to engage the public in conversations about design and architecture in Seattle.

“Design shouldn’t be something that happens in an exclusive environment, behind closed doors with a group of experts,” said Lisa Richmond, Executive Director of AIA Seattle and founder of Design & Public. “Design is something that should be happening collaboratively with people who are experts of their own lived experience participating in that process.”

The exhibit originally premiered at AIA Boston and was brought here by the Seattle chapter of AIA. Vinita Sidhu led a six-person curatorial team in moving the Boston exhibit here, editing, and expanding it to include parks in the Pacific Northwest and around the world. There are 13 international examples on display, plus 10 Pacific Northwest parks, totaling almost 30 parks from around the world. The exhibit also includes a “History of Play” timeline that takes the viewer from the first German kindergarten to the contemporary designs, which address a need to get kids outside and moving. The Center also invited local artists to create a few playful pieces of art that both adults and kids can interact with.

According to Sidhu and Michals, the Seattle team sought parks that exhibited a unique response to play, sustainability, and nature. Sidhu described the 10 chosen Pacific Northwest parks as having strong elements of “nature play”: natural features like native vegetation, rocks and water were incorporated into the designs, encouraging kids to create individualized experiences in the park.

The Donnie Chin International Children’s Park stood out to the team because of these elements and its deeply community-focused design process, which incorporated the full spectrum of age groups in the International District, from the Denise Louie daycare center to the seniors at nearby Legacy House.

How many people does it take to make a multi-functional park that can serve multiple generations of family members, across multiple language barriers? An entire neighborhood of CID citizen advocates, Seattle designers and architects came together to answer that question from 2007 to 2012. When the Donnie Chin International Children’s Park re-opened in 2012, it was clear that the time was well spent.

On any given day, you might see a city employee enjoying their solitary lunch under Ing’s (non-glowing) umbrella, a barbecue potluck, musicians performing, seniors taking a stroll, grandparents eating lunch while their grandkids play in the play area, or kids from nearby. “They can have a slide, things that they can climb on. This is the only children’s park they can walk to,” said Abby Lin, after-school and summer program coordinator at the Chinese Information Service Center a block away.

Thanks to its friends and neighbors, the children are back at the Children’s Park.

Extraordinary Playscapes runs through September 2 at the Center for Architecture and Design at 1010 Western Avenue. More info can be found here: https://cfadseattle.org/aia-seattle/extraordinary-playscapes.