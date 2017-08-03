Announcement: CID Coalition Youth Voices Meeting on August 5

The meeting will take place at Massive Monkees Studio: The Beacon, home to World Champion Dance Crew Massive Monkees • Photo by Shannon Gee
CID Coalition is calling all youth and young people who care about the Chinatown International District and its future to a youth meeting to learn about, be informed, and get involved in work pushing back against the displacement and cultural erosion happening in the CID.
The Youth Voices Meeting happens Saturday, August 5 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Beacon, Massive Monkees Studio at 664 S King St., Seattle. For more information, visit the Facebook event here.
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.