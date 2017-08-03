Announcement: CID Coalition Youth Voices Meeting on August 5 The International Examiner

CID Coalition is calling all youth and young people who care about the Chinatown International District and its future to a youth meeting to learn about, be informed, and get involved in work pushing back against the displacement and cultural erosion happening in the CID.

The Youth Voices Meeting happens Saturday, August 5 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at The Beacon, Massive Monkees Studio at 664 S King St., Seattle. For more information, visit the Facebook event here.