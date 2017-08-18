Art history book reveals the underappreciated genius of Hokusai, creator of iconic “Great Wave” image Paul Mori

There is not a more iconic image of Japan than Hokusai’s “Great Wave.” Appearing on everything from coffee mugs to socks, it is parodied as often as the Mona Lisa and it defines the way the world thinks about Japanese art.

Even though many know Hokusai because of the “Great Wave,” few know the many layers of his genius and the wide breadth of his artistic endeavors. Sarah E. Thompson seeks to change this by offering a glimpse of Hokusai’s extraordinary output in Hokusai, published by the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston.

This book was originally intended to accompany an exhibition at the MFA, and the art selected for the exhibition and book was drawn from the museum’s extensive collection, which includes 150 paintings, 1,200 woodblock prints, and 360 illustrated books. The book focuses on 50 central works and each is exceptional and unique.

For those who only know Hokusai’s most famous landscape wood block prints, the selection of art will be a revelation. Naturally, there are ample prints, but also paintings, toys, lanterns, sketch book-like illustrations, and manga. Exemplary are the printed sheets that included parts intended to be cut out by the purchaser and pasted on a board-like diorama or static pop-up book. Both uncut sheets and their fully constructed versions are shown.

Even more fascinating is the artist’s stylistic range that invites comparisons to the range found in Picasso’s or Leonardo da Vinci’s art. In a sense, this is not a complete surprise, given the spectrum of jobs he had, and Hokusai’s voracious borrowing from other artists. Truly he was a creative genius with many faces, and turning the pages of this book surprises and satisfies the eye and mind.

Hokusai is not coffee table book, exhibition catalog, or a textbook, but a rather a stand-alone compilation with the best qualities from all of these. In spite of its modest dimensions and relatively short length, Hokusai is remarkably satisfying.

Exhibition catalogs are too often notoriously unwieldly, dense in text, and short in showing the art itself. Most end up untouched and hold little interest to others. Coffee table books are seductive in their glossy beauty, but rarely engage beyond a visual indulgence or two.

Thompson’s book wisely avoids these problems with a smart design and clean format, and which is both strong in word and generous in reproductions. There is plenty of amazing art to view, and it is all well presented. The feel of the original wood block art is maintained in the matte finish in a lovely Italian printing. Also, when art is referenced in the text, examples are thoughtfully provided.

The included essays are succinct, readable, and insightful on Hokusai’s life and the underlying artistry in the art itself. In one instance, the geometric patterns and structural forms in Hokusai’s art are explained elegantly in the text and illustrated with printed plates from Hokusai’s own guide to painting. In another, the connection between calligraphy and his painting style is illustrated.

Accompanying the uncropped images, corresponding enlarged detail reproductions often fill pages edge to edge on double pages, making complete use of the book’s 8 X 10 inch format. These not only show the precision and genius of Hokusai’s artistry, but also they mimic the experience of viewing the art in person, as one would step in close to view details.

Clearly, this seemingly modest book is successful in its purpose in presenting the artist’s depth and it exceeds expectations. And much like the art of Hokusai, Sarah E. Thompson’s Hokusai is lovingly designed and beautifully executed, and it invites many repeated visits.