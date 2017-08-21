Breaking Silences: Dr. Pata Suyemoto, mental health activist, takes the high road Brenda Kay Neth

Dr. Pata Suyemoto is no newcomer to mental health issues. As a Japanese-American teenager, she faced stigma after attempting to take her own life. At 16, her parents were willing to get her medical help for her chronic depression, but there was still the unspoken rule of “no airing of dirty laundry” to anyone else. Her father, who was Japanese American, and her mother, who was Caucasian, faced their own issues. According to Suyemoto, her father never spoke of his internment as a Japanese American in Utah, yet the intergenerational trauma was there. Her mother dealt with her own bipolar illness while Suyemoto was growing up. Suyemoto herself also lives with Post Traumatic Stress Syndrome (PTSD).

Suyemoto, who has worked as a diversity coach and holds a Ph.D. in Education from the University of Pennsylvania, said that “coming out “ to her students as someone experiencing mental illness was more difficult than discussing her life as a biracial, bisexual, woman. Suyemoto has been interviewed by Psychology Today and The Boston Globe about her perspective on living with mental illness. Today, Suyemoto declares herself a mental health activist, although she abhors the common term “consumer” when identifying her mental health issues. She said she has used both Western medicine and Eastern methodology to embrace her illness, and is also a Reiki Master.

She is also an avid bicyclist and teacher, educating others in “everything she loves,” from English, Sign Language, bicycling to art. She is co-founder of the Breaking Silences project, based in Boston, which uses presentations and workshops to demonstrate the stigma young API women face. One ten-minute performance, along with a 30-minute presentation, engage audiences and open up what are normally taboo discussions.

“So many people have thanked me for talking about suicide. So many young [API] women are dying by suicide. [API] women between the ages of 15-24 years old have the second highest suicide rate. Native Americans have the highest suicide rate,” Suyemoto said.

Part of the performance uses humor to counter the dreaded “conversations” that come up when others see someone struggling with a mental health issue. Suyemoto set the scene in our conversation by demonstrating that often when outsiders see the problem, they say to the person “You look awful!” to which the comeback is “You look awful too!” This segment of the show is called “What not to say.”

Also within the 30-minute presentation, Suyemoto discusses the idea of the “model minority” theory, where one minority, specifically API Communities, are pitted against another as “making it” in the mainstream majority population. This “modeling” creates intense pressure, specifically around getting high grades and being “academic” for young API women. This perception of “making it”, according to Suyemoto, does not stop the anguish of young API women who may experience the racism of “othering,” always trying to fit in and wondering if they will make it. Suyemoto explained this via the abrasive questions such as “Where are you from?”

“The question, “What are you? “ means you are “othered.” Suyemoto said.

If mental illness is also included with these stigmas, even more fear and isolation is involved. “An oppressed group of people do not want to add to the oppression.” Suyemoto said.

Suyemoto said she and co-founder Christina Chan started the Breaking Silences project as a fill-in presentation several years ago for the National Organization of Women (NOW) conference. She said they wanted to combine forces in bringing their own experiences to the stage to help others. The two have also created workshops as part of their work. They are also in the process of collecting interviews that share lived experience from API women who have mental health challenges. Suyemoto said she hopes to create a book from these in the future, if she can get the funding.

What distinguishes suicide prevention intervention methods for API women versus other women of other cultures? Suyemoto said in order to answer that question, more concrete research is needed on the variety of API needs within communities. But unfortunately, this is not a high priority for government funding.

Suyemoto notes that the National American Asian Pacific Islander Mental Health Association (NAAPIMHA) and the National Network to Eliminate Disparities in Behavioral Health (NNED), have aligned in training and funding to present an eight-week course titled “Achieving Whole Health: Mind, Body, and Spirit.” Suyemoto teaches this course, which she gears toward API women. Through this course, individuals work together to find a balance in their whole being, a format that Suyemoto says API women are more responsive to than individual visits to a behavioral mental health agency.

Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) programs, a national evidence-based suicide prevention training, have also benefited from Suyemoto’s awareness. Suyemoto said she helped augment an intervention format that is more applicable to API communities than the standard training given to QPR trainees. Rather than a direct inquiry to a suffering API person, such as “Are you suicidal?” the question should be reframed as something like, “Do you have a close friend you can talk to ?” Suyemoto said this is because culturally in the API communities, it is disrespectful to speak out about difficulties to elders or authority. But a best friend can act in the intervention on behalf of the person suffering.

For Suyemoto, the willingness to disclose one’s mental illness is a turning point. She said once a person opens up, there is no turning back, and there needs to be “risk assessment” when making the decision to come out. For her, disclosing her mental illness was part of the healing process. “I was ready,” she said. “I thought about it long and hard. It takes a lot of courage. You have the fear, and do it anyway. You know it’s the right thing.”