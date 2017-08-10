Community event to focus on Southeast Asians and education The International Examiner

The Southeast Asian American Education Coalition (SEAeD) will be hosting “Beyond the Numbers: Education of SEAs,” a community event that emphasizes the importance of education in Southeast Asian communities. This SEAeD event will take place August 25 from 5:30 to 8:00 PM at the Filipino Community Center.

The event will discuss the struggles and triumphs of several Southeast Asian Americans in the educational system, and will feature a Q&A panel featuring three University of Washington students as well as two keynote speakers for the night. “Beyond the Numbers” is open to the public and will have food, performances, workshops, and more.

