Announcement: Community meal in King Street Station—Upcoming MarketShare Fundraiser

MarketShare will host Summerfeast, an event to fundraise for the non-profit and gather immigrant and refugee food entrepreneurs and their communities for a meal together. Summerfeast will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at King Street Station Plaza (303 South Jackson Street, Seattle WA 98104) on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

Cocktail hour with appetizers by local immigrant-run restaurants will begin at 5:30 p.m. Dinner by Seattle chef, Tamara Murphy of Terra Plata, will begin at 7:00 p.m. Attendees will also have the opportunity to tour King Street Station and BorderLands, an art exhibit exploring themes of belonging and resistance presented by the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture.

For more information on this 21+ event or to purchase tickets, visit this site.