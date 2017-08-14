Election results for August primary: Mayor, City Council, School Board, Port The International Examiner

This November, for the first time in 91 years, Seattle will elect a woman for mayor. The King County primary elections on August 1 narrowed the candidates for mayor down to Jenny Durkan, (leading with nearly 28 percent of the vote), and in second place, Cary Moon, with 17.6 percent of the vote (32,504 votes). Nikkita Oliver holds a close third place, with 31,282 votes (16.96 percent of the vote). Just 1,222 votes separate Moon and Oliver — but because this is more than the votes yet to be counted, it’s almost guaranteed Moon will continue to the general election in November. Oliver’s only hope of catching up to Moon was an automatic recount; this is required when two candidates are separated by 2,000 or fewer votes, and also a margin of 0.5 percent of the total votes for the two candidates. As the Seattle Weekly reported, this would require Oliver to pick up around 1,000 more votes to close the gap to within 0.5 percent. This is unlikely to happen, as it’s doubtful that many new votes will be counted at all. At press time, Oliver has not conceded and Moon has not declared victory.

The two leading candidates for City Council position 8 (a position representing the whole city) are Teresa Mosqueda, leading with 31.6 percent of the votes, followed by Jon Grant, with nearly 27 percent.

Councilmember Lorena González leads the race for City Council position 9 (another at-large position representing the whole city), with 64 percent of the vote. It’s a seat González held since she was first elected in 2015. In the November general election she will compete with Pat Murakami, who came in second in the primary with almost 20 percent of the vote.

The Port of Seattle is governed by five elected commissioners who serve four-year terms. Three positions in the Port of Seattle were up for election on August 1: Commissioner Positions 1, 3, and 4. The two winners in the primary election for Position 1 are John Creighton (with 32.75 percent of the vote) and Ryan Calkins (31.76 percent of the vote). Position 2 winners are Stephanie Bowman (with 51 percent of the vote) and Ahmed Abdi (32.69 percent of the vote). The Position 4 primary winners are Peter Steinbrueck (with nearly 24 percent of the vote) and Preeti Shridhar (nearly 25 percent of the vote).

The Seattle School Board is made up of seven elected members who serve four-year terms. Three positions for the School Board were up for election on August 1: Districts 4, 5 and 7. Eden Mack (over 70 percent of the vote) and Herbert J. Camet, Jr. (7.75 percent of the vote) will advance to the November general election. The winners of District 5 are Zachary Pullin DeWolf (47.36 percent of the vote) and Omar Vasquez (17.54 percent). District 7 is led by Betty Patu (68.41 percent of the vote) and Chelsea Byers (21 percent).

A few state legislative positions were also on the primary ballot. One race could dramatically transform Washington state politics, as it could cause the Republican Party to lose control of the state Senate. If this happens, Washington would join just six other states in the country with a House, Senate, and Governorship all controlled by Democrats. The race that will decide this is for Legislative District No. 45, which includes Kirkland, Duvall and Sammamish. The two leading candidates are Manka Dhingra (with 51.48 percent of the vote) and Jinyoung Lee Englund (with 41.44 percent of the vote). Both will face off in November for the general election.