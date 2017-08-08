← Previous Post
Announcement: Filipino youth to host Sama-Sama Summer Festival

The International Examiner August 8, 2017 0
Sama-Sama Summer Festival

Filipino Youth Reunite to Elevate (FYRE)—in collaboration with API Chaya, the Filipino Community of Seattle, and Anakbayan USA—will host the Sama-Sama Summer Festival on Sunday, August 27, 2017 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Filipino Community of Seattle (5740 MLK Jr Way S, Seattle 98118). This event is free and will have food and games for the whole family.

Because the Filipino Community of Seattle has limited parking available, carpooling, biking, walking, or taking public transportation is recommended.

For more details or questions about the Sama-Sama Summer Festival, please contact FYRE at nikki@apichaya.org or seafyreflies@gmail.com.

