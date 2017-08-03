Fo’ Real: Watching Maleakahana Waves Bob Shimabukuro

Watching the Bay Go Away

I’m sitting on the dock of the bay

Watchin’ the tide roll away, ooh

I’m just sittin’ on the dock of the bay

Wastin’ time

—Otis Redding, Stephen Lee Cropper

Watching Maleakahana waves

roll in and out

T’inking ‘bout life, death,

culture, genocide.

About final days of Fumi Auntie,

Sam, and the Mariners;

And da Polynesians

of interest to UH(awai‘i),

PAC 12 and da SEC.

Odda stuff too:

Like American culture:

Discover, develop/take out,

no need replenish,

but “added value” needed;

Buy low, sell high…

Like anyt’ing, everyt’ing;

Use’em, den trow ‘em away.

Make lan’ & watah like one toilet,

the sky like one dusty bowl dat

nomo’ boundaries.

Like rising tides in Hawai‘i

Big trouble when saltwater

get inside aquifers,

Get times can see rising tides

in Waikiki & Hilo covah da beach.

Like rising towahs of condos

fo’ tourists fo’ stay’

while next to ‘em, get people

dat sleep in tents,

on da beach, in pahks,

on da sidewalks, in malls.

Hard fo’ take.

What to do?

Stay too easy fo’ blame all dis

on Imperialism

and Greed

and White Supremacy.

And too easy fo’ say

“too bad, dat’s progress, dat’s life.”

‘Cause at’s not progress, at’s not life.

Kill land/watah, bury culture?

Dat genocide.

Mo’ bettah respond before dat happen.

We need listen

to da ocean and da waves.

We need hear Mother Earth

call fo’ action.

At’s what I t’inking about

Watching the tide roll in

and out.

Catch a Breath, Keep on moving.