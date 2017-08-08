Announcement: Gov. Inslee appoints new members to the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs The International Examiner

The following is an announcement from the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs

Gov. Inslee recently announced the reappointment of Commissioners Lisa Dickinson and Mohan Gurung and made the following appointments to the Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA).

Donny Rojo is a second generation Filipino American. He comes from a U.S. Navy military family who settled in Bremerton, Washington. He obtained his bachelor’s in mechanical engineering at the University of Washington. During his time as a college student, he was a member of the Filipino American Student Association, serving one year as president. After college, he entered the aerospace industry then transitioned into consumer healthcare products as a project manager.

Commissioner Rojo served as president and a member of the Board of Directors for the Filipino American Association of North Puget Sound in Snohomish County. He also performed at various events and festivals with the Filipino Performing Arts of Washington State and was part of the Entertainment Planning Committee for the Pagdiriwang Festival for several years. He served three terms on the Alumni Advisory Board for the Northwest Filipino American Student Alliance, a major coalition of Filipino American students from over fourteen college and university organizations. Commissioner Rojo also established the Seattle Chapter of Pilipino American Unity for Progress, a national Filipino organization which educates, empowers, and connects the Filipino American community. In 2016, Donny was selected by the Philippine Embassy along with nine other Filipino Americans to take part in an annual socio-economic immersion program known as Filipino Young Leaders Program.

Ekkarath Sisavatdy is the project director for the Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institution (AANAPISI) at Highline College. He graduated from Western Washington University with his bachelor’s in Social and Political Effects on Southeast Asians in the U.S. and completed his master’s of education in higher education at Central Washington University.

He is an active, co-founding member of the Southeast Asian Education Coalition (SEAeD). Commissioner Sisavatdy also serves as a Commissioner for the City of Des Moines Arts Commission and he is a member of the Advisory Council for the Southeast Asia Resource Action Center’s (SEARAC) “Moving Mountains” Equity Summit as well as the Asian Pacific Director’s Coalition. He has interned with SEARAC’s Leadership and Advocacy Training program and Leadership Education for Asian Pacifics, Inc.’s Leadership in Action program.

Commissioner Sisavatdy was the last in his family of 10 to be born in Vientiane, Laos before he moved to the U.S. in 1978 as a refugee immigrant. Known to many as simply Ekk, he has built a home and community in Des Moines, WA.

The Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs was established by the state Legislature in 1974 to improve the well-being of Asian Pacific Americans (APAs) by ensuring their access to participation in the fields of government, business, education, and other areas. It has a board made up of 12-governor appointed members that represents the diverse APA communities of Washington State.