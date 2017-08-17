JACL Seattle to host seminar on leadership development The International Examiner

From the Seattle chapter of Japanese American Citizens League

The Seattle Chapter of Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) is hosting “Gaining Influence – Developing Leaders for Equity and Justice in Private, Public, and Non-Profit Sectors,” a seminar on leadership development for emerging leaders, early career professionals, students, and other young adults. Participants will meet Asian American leaders in the private, public, and non-profit sectors, and learn how their professional success is intertwined with their championing of equity and social justice. Hyeok Kim, City of Seattle Deputy Mayor will give the keynote address.

The daylong seminar will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2017 at Keiro Northwest. Admission is free but registration is required. Please register at https://jaclleadershipsept30.eventbrite.com.

The seminar was planned and is supported by the Seattle JACL Presidents Youth Leadership Fund. Past presidents joined together to sponsor seminars for the development and advancement of young people with a commitment to equity and social justice. The Robert Chinn Foundation is also providing financial support.

JACL is the nation’s oldest Asian American civil rights organization with a proud history of advocacy and education to promote inclusiveness and challenge discrimination.