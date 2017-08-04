Kin On Supportive Housing Project Officially Breaks Ground The International Examiner

By Kin On Community Health Care

Asian seniors in the Puget Sound area will soon have another choice in retirement living. Staff, board members, and project developers celebrated the groundbreaking of Kin On’s new supportive housing project on July 11, 2017. This completes a multi-year capital expansion to transform Kin On from a standalone nursing home to an aging-friendly campus.

Located adjacent to the existing nursing home on Brandon Street, the expansion project will include a 20-unit assisted living facility featuring apartment-style affordable housing with amenities and culturally appropriate care, and an adult family home featuring six private rooms with private baths, a shared kitchen, dining, and living room area, and access to a universal caretaker, 24-hours a day. Both facilities are expected to open fall of 2018.

For enrollment inquiries or more information about the Kin On Expansion Project, please visit www.kinon.org or contact Kin On Fund Development office at 206.556.2273 or development@kinon.org.