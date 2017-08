Kin On is hosting their Mahjong Night on Thursday, August 24 from 6:45 to 9:15 PM at Kin On Health Care Center (4416 S Brandon St).

This event is free and will feature a paper airplane folding content, food, games, and raffle prizes.

If you are planning to attend, please RSVP in advance either by filling out the online registration form here , or by contacting Kin On Health Care Center at healthyliving@kinon.org or 206.556.2237.