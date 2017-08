Korean ChuSeok Festival and Asia Pacific Cultural Center’s New Year Celebration The International Examiner

The Korean ChuSeok Festival will be on Saturday, September 23, 2017 from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM at the Asia Pacific Cultural Center (4851 S. Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA). This festival is a free family event and will feature the Korean performing arts group Kkocdooseh, as well as food booths, tea tasting, rice cake making, and other hands-on activities.

Additionally, the Asia Pacific Cultural Center will be hosting its 20th Annual New Year Celebration on February 10, 2018 at the Tacoma Dome.