← Previous Post
Next Post →

Launch party and new campaign to promote bilingualism

The International Examiner August 10, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

Photo courtesy of OneAmerica

OneAmerica will be hosting their Speak Your Language Launch Event on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Southside Commons (3518 S Edmunds St, Seattle, WA 98118).

The Speak Your Language campaign seeks to promote the cognitive, social, and professional benefits of bilingualism, while distributing information about state resources for dual language learners. The launch event will be the kick off to the campaign.

Any questions can be sent to Johnson Nguyen via email at jbnguyen206@hotmail.com or via telephone at (206) 579-0128.

RSVP here: https://goo.gl/forms/N1t53jXyHGRmr3tV2

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/456604828050471/

For more announcements, click here

POSTED IN » Community
The International Examiner
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.