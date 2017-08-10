Launch party and new campaign to promote bilingualism The International Examiner

OneAmerica will be hosting their Speak Your Language Launch Event on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 6:00 PM at the Southside Commons (3518 S Edmunds St, Seattle, WA 98118).

The Speak Your Language campaign seeks to promote the cognitive, social, and professional benefits of bilingualism, while distributing information about state resources for dual language learners. The launch event will be the kick off to the campaign.

Any questions can be sent to Johnson Nguyen via email at jbnguyen206@hotmail.com or via telephone at (206) 579-0128.

RSVP here: https://goo.gl/forms/N1t 53jXyHGRmr3tV2

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com /events/456604828050471/