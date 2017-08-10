Little Saigon celebration to include crosswalks launch The International Examiner

The Little Saigon Crosswalks Launch Party will take place during the Celebrate Little Saigon 2017: Banh Mi Fest on Sunday, August 27.

There will be a brief presentation on the Banh Mi Fest main stage (Summit Sierra School) at 12:30 PM and the ribbon cutting will follow immediately after at the 12th & Jackson intersection.

Celebrate Little Saigon will also have a Family Pavilion with activities and games, food, and a pho eating contest.

This event is free and open to the public.

To learn more, visit the Facebook page.