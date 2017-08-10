← Previous Post
Little Saigon celebration to include crosswalks launch

The International Examiner August 10, 2017 0
Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood. • Courtesy Photo

The Little Saigon Crosswalks Launch Party will take place during the Celebrate Little Saigon 2017: Banh Mi Fest on Sunday, August 27.

There will be a brief presentation on the Banh Mi Fest main stage (Summit Sierra School) at 12:30 PM and the ribbon cutting will follow immediately after at the 12th & Jackson intersection.

Celebrate Little Saigon will also have a Family Pavilion with activities and games, food, and a pho eating contest.

This event is free and open to the public.

The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

