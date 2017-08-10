Live Aloha festival coming up September 10 The International Examiner

The 10th Annual Live Aloha festival will be on Sunday, September 10 from 11 AM to 7 PM at 305 Harrison Street.

The Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival serves to promote, perpetuate and share the Hawaiian culture in the Pacific Northwest by enriching and strengthening the mainland Hawaiian community and celebrating the arts and culture of Hawaii. This free, family-oriented event provides the opportunity for everyone to experience Hawai’ian culture via Hawai’ian food, music, hula, workshops, and more.

There will also be a raffle for Hawai’ian getaways.

For more details, visit the Facebook page.