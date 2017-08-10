← Previous Post
Live Aloha festival coming up September 10

The International Examiner August 10, 2017 0
Photo courtesy of 10th Annual Live Aloha Facebook page

 

The 10th Annual Live Aloha festival will be on Sunday, September 10 from 11 AM to 7 PM at 305 Harrison Street.

The Live Aloha Hawaiian Cultural Festival serves to promote, perpetuate and share the Hawaiian culture in the Pacific Northwest by enriching and strengthening the mainland Hawaiian community and celebrating the arts and culture of Hawaii. This free, family-oriented event provides the opportunity for everyone to experience Hawai’ian culture via Hawai’ian food, music, hula, workshops, and more.

There will also be a raffle for Hawai’ian getaways.

For more details, visit the Facebook page.

The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.

