Moving toward a safer CID: Survey results show improved safety, continued systemic barriers Lyra Fontaine

Public safety in the Chinatown-International District (CID) has dominated community conversations in the past two years since International District Emergency Center founder and community leader Donnie Chin was murdered in July 2015.

Recent findings from the 2017 Chinatown International District public safety survey indicate improved perceptions of safety and cleanliness compared to last year. However, data also shows that many people don’t report crimes, and most respondents experience safety-related stress and anxiety. This shows that persistent systematic barriers remain.

The Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation Authority (SCIDpda) and InterIm Community Development Association (InterIm CDA) conducted the survey this spring and analyzed the results with Seattle University. On August 9, Jamie Lee, SCIDpda IDEA Space Program Manager, and Valerie Tran, InterIm CDA Healthy Communities Program Manager, presented findings and recommendations to the City Council Committee on Gender Equity, Safe Communities, and New Americans.

“I want to be supportive and continue to be supportive of this really important public safety work,” said Lorena González, chair of Gender Equity, Safe Communities, and New Americans Committee, at the meeting. “I am really excited about making sure it continues to be sustainable. … We are seeing trends moving in the right direction.”

Next, Lee and Tran will present the survey findings to the Public Safety Steering Committee and the neighborhood public safety meeting on August 15, and to the CID Forum on August 22.

Improvement, but still more work to do

The survey’s key findings included improved perceptions of neighborhood safety and cleanliness. Thirty-eight percent of respondents said they “agree” or “somewhat agree” that the neighborhood is safer than one year ago (a 19 percent increase from 2016) and 64 percent of respondents indicated trust in police.

However, findings also showed that many respondents still do not report when they witness violent or non-violent crime. Also, trust in police varies based on English language proficiency, and most respondents (68.4 percent) continue to experience stress or anxiety due to feeling unsafe in the neighborhood.

The top reasons for not reporting crimes were not believing the police would follow up, not wanting to get involved, and thinking the police couldn’t do anything.

Because public safety has been at the forefront of community conversations, people may view safety as improving because it’s being addressed, Lee said. “I think we still have a long way to go in terms of moving policing to responding to community needs and concerns, versus 911 being the method of doing it,” Lee said, adding that the process of improving public safety takes time.

Although trends indicate that safety perceptions are improving, 62 percent of respondents (the same percentage as last year) said they “somewhat disagree,” “disagree,” or “neither agree nor disagree” about whether streets and public areas are safer.

Recommendations

Recommendations from InterIm CDA and SCIDpda included continuing efforts to support community-police relations, maintaining support for street cleaning and sanitation, supporting community-gathered data and analysis, supporting existing neighborhood health and social service providers, and encouraging trainings on homelessness, mental health and chemical dependency in the CID.

“From one year to the next, you’re going to see slight improvements but that is not justification to stop a recommendation,” Tran said. “Some of these have been working but let’s think further on how we can continue implementing these recommendations.”

Another recommendation was to support the CID public safety task force and action plan.

“Especially with the mayoral administration changing, we wanted to make it clear to the council that it’s up to them to carry on the public safety action plan,” Tran said. “With a lot of the different planning initiatives that are happening in the CID lately, it’s important that public safety continues to rise to the forefront of community conversations.”

Increased police presence is only one way to improve safety and perceptions of safety, Lee said. “We are hoping that [the next mayor] will take time to learn about the groundwork that has happened over the past two years and how that’s important to gain momentum, not only for making change but for making the community believe that change can happen.”

City funding

This year, the survey had 423 responses in English, Vietnamese, and Chinese—about 100 more responses than last year. Findings will be translated into Chinese and Vietnamese and distributed across the neighborhood in the coming weeks, in the hope of reaching everyone who completed the survey. Last year, the survey was only disseminated electronically and in English.

Survey administers received funding from the City this year, unlike in previous years.

The City provided $20,000 per year in funding to support administering culturally-competent CID public safety surveys for 2017 and 2018. The funding recognized the importance of the survey’s data in informing the city’s policy decisions on CID public safety issues. Funding was also provided by the BUILD Health Challenge.

Lee and Tran said the funds allow for more in-depth questions and data analysis as well as resources to translate the survey, distribute it door-to-door to every business in the CID, and examine how the data relates to other work.

Context matters

Tran and Lee said it’s important to be aware of how results are impacted by the time of year the survey was conducted and how community concerns and events leading up to the survey influence the outcome.

“When we did the 2016 survey, I think there was a lot of emotion, anxiety, and stress following [Donnie] Chin’s murder and that was at the height of the encampment, so people had a lot of public safety concerns,” Tran said. “This year, the survey was taken after the encampments had been cleared out and a lot of different public safety initiatives had been put in place.”

For example, Tran said, people may perceive improved cleanliness because the encampments under the I-5 freeway in the CID have since been removed as a response to task force recommendations. And responses could have been different if the survey questions were distributed after the announcement that the Navigation Center would be situated in the Little Saigon neighborhood.

“I think a lot of things happen each year that changes people’s perceptions,” Lee said. “If we look at next year, there might be different reasons people respond the way they do.”

Community efforts lead to city involvement

After Chin’s death, community organizers urged the City to respond to the neighborhood’s public safety concerns. A CID Public Safety Task Force was formed and met for seven months before sending recommendations to Mayor Ed Murray. The 2016 public safety survey results informed Murray’s action plan for the CID.

The 2016 survey found that many people witness crime but do not report it, that non-violent crime is pervasive, and police-community relations need improvement. The survey also found that most residents report feeling anxiety and stress related to neighborhood safety, and that cultural factors play a role in residents not reporting crime. Survey respondents also noted that the CID lacks a safe place to go in case of emergencies.

The survey also found gaps in Seattle Police Department crime data from 911 calls.

Recommendations included recognizing alternative types of community data related to safety, establishing times for police and community members to interact, developing a culturally-responsive protocol for police-community relations, and investing in CID mental health services and long-term plans for neighborhood public spaces.

Due to community efforts and task force recommendations, Lee noted that 2017 funding was secured for the survey, sanitation in the CID, staffing for public safety coordinator Sonny Nguyen, the Danny Woo Community Garden, and Department of Neighborhoods, and Seattle Police Department positions that work closely with the CID to address public safety issues.

“Nobody can replace Donnie [Chin] and it needs to be us as a community working together to address public safety,” Lee said.