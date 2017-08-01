Naoko Morisawa, Seattle-based artist, selected for Office of Arts and Culture Public Artist Roster
The International Examiner
August 1, 2017
ENERGY VI: INTELLIGENCE NETWORK (2015) Handcrafted Oil-Stained Wood Moasic,
Acrylic, Oil, Washi on Board, 32.5″ x 26.5″ • Courtesy Photo
Naoko Morisawa, a Seattle-based Japanese artist, has been selected for the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture Public Artist Roster. Out of 463 artists from around the country who applied for the roster, Morisawa is one of 68 artists selected, meaning Morisawa is eligible for selection by Seattle’s Office of Arts and Culture for public arts projects with budgets up to $175,000 through 2020.
Several of Morisawa’s works will be displayed at Frederick Holmes Gallery in August.
About the author: The International Examiner View all posts by The International Examiner
The International Examiner has been at the heart of Seattle's International District as a community newspaper for over 40 years. Rooted in the civil rights and Asian American movement of the Northwest, The International Examiner is Seattle's Asian Pacific Islander newspaper.