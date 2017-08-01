Naoko Morisawa, Seattle-based artist, selected for Office of Arts and Culture Public Artist Roster The International Examiner

Naoko Morisawa, a Seattle-based Japanese artist, has been selected for the Seattle Office of Arts and Culture Public Artist Roster. Out of 463 artists from around the country who applied for the roster, Morisawa is one of 68 artists selected, meaning Morisawa is eligible for selection by Seattle’s Office of Arts and Culture for public arts projects with budgets up to $175,000 through 2020.

Several of Morisawa’s works will be displayed at Frederick Holmes Gallery in August.