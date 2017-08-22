← Previous Post
Next Post →

Photos: Amid fears of nuclear war, a community still gathers for peace

Taylor McAvoy August 22, 2017 0
Share on Tumblr

A large cluster of paper lanterns formed together off the dock and drifted out onto the lake. • Photo by Taylor McAvoy

More than a thousand people of diverse backgrounds stood in solemnity on Green lake’s northwestern shore on August 6, lanterns lighting each face in an orange glow.

The Toro Nagashi is a lantern floating ceremony to commemorate the victims of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings 72 years ago. In the adaptation of the Japanese Buddhist ritual, the lanterns represent the souls of the dead as they float out to sea.

From Hiroshima to Hope has done the Toro Nagashi ceremony since 1984. It started in partnership with the Washington Physicians for Social Responsibility and now has 23 sponsoring organizations.

Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) was founded by physicians in Boston who realized prevention was the only treatment for nuclear tragedy. The organization’s branch in Washington (WPSR) co-founded from Hiroshima to Hope in 1984.

Mary Hanson, a member of the planning committee overseeing the lanterns said participation and awareness of the event has grown from 300 attendees to more than one thousand.

“Having a ceremony like this, not as a political statement but something of more contemplative thinking where people could be moved to make changes,” Founding member and former chair of the planning committee Martha Brice said. “To remind us of the people who have died from conflict and to commit ourselves to nonviolent resolution of conflict on all levels of society.”

The program began with Emcee Tomo Hoku. She said the Asian American community still faces challenges of discrimination, anger, and fear.

“We live in such a diverse community,” she said. So much anger, so much anxiety and so much fear usually come with not knowing the truth.”

Hoku hopes events like these lead people to a deeper level of understanding and a sense of community despite language differences.

Calligraphy stations for the lanterns lined the edges of the grass before the stage but not only in Japanese. Sutinder Chawla and Joti Selchan wrote calligraphy in Punjabi.

Block print artist Yoshiko Yamamoto said the multi-cultural event at Greenlake makes it unique. Yamamoto created her third block print for the event Peace Forever depicting a mother and daughter placing their lanterns in the water.

Yamamoto said the inspiration for the design struck her when one year at Hiroshima to Hope, her daughter waded into the water with other young people from the community to help guide the lanterns. Her two daughters volunteered ever since.

For Yamamoto, the ceremony is about creating an atmosphere of peace and inclusion.

“For me, it’s about creating a place where we can all gather without being divided by politics,”

she said. “It’s about uniting people by our common need for peace and harmony.”

Brothers Senji Kanaeda and Gilberto Perez of the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist temple lead a blessing of the event as a part of their Peace Walk for a nuclear free future.

Singers and performances followed including Seattle Kokon Taiko, a Japanese drum performance group who has been playing at every gathering since the beginning.

“I hope that someday we will not need to have a memorial,” group leader Stan Shikuma said. “Instead it will be a celebration that we achieved nuclear disarmament and world peace.”

Following the performances, Keynote speaker Tom Ikeda, executive director of the Densho project documenting the stories of Japanese Americans who were incarcerated during World War II, took the stage. Ikeda spoke about hope that exists in each individual and has the capacity to change the world one community at a time.

“When I think about our country and what we are faced with today, my hope is that the human spirit in each of us can rise above our own concerns and think about each other,” he said.

A large cluster of paper lanterns formed together off the dock and drifted out onto the lake. • Photo by Taylor McAvoy

Kaitlyn Avila chose harmony and happiness for her lantern. Her and her family are visiting from California and decided to attend. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

Brothers Senji Kanaeda and Gilberto Perez of the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist temple lead a blessing. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

Japanese characters alongside Punjabi and English are meant to show the ceremony’s inclusive nature. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

Peace, health and love were a few of many themes at the ceremony. • Photo by Taylor McAvoy

A large cluster of paper lanterns formed together off the dock and drifted out onto the lake. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

Paper cranes alight atop glowing lanterns. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

One thousand lanterns were made in preparation for the ceremony and all of them made it into the lake. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

Volunteers help place the first few lanterns of the ceremony into the water. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

Emcee Tomo Hoku welcomes the crowd with Aloha. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

Stan Shikuma (middle) has been playing this style of Japanese drum performance since 1981. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

Block print artist Yoshiko Yamamoto gave prints to those who donated $50 or more and T-shirts for those who donated $20 or more. • Photo by Taylor McAvoy

Green Lake’s From Hiroshima to Hope showed cultural diversity, welcoming Punjabi calligraphy alongside Japanese calligraphy. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

Volunteers show children how to fold origami cranes. Sadako Sasaki was a child in Hiroshima when the bomb dropped. She is famous for folding hundreds of paper cranes as she lie sick in bed. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

Kaitlyn Avila applies the paper to her lantern. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

Yuki Sato writes the Japanese character for harmony. For her lantern, she chose the word love because it is what she finds most important. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

Kaoru Green dresses applies the paper to a lantern for an attendee. Each person can get a pre-made calligraphy character or add onto their lantern with the names of loved ones. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

Aiko Fuji paints Japanese characters in calligraphy for an attendee’s lantern. For her own lantern, she chose the word harmony. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

Little Boy (FOLDED) by Japanese artist Yikiyo Kawano is a life sized sculpture of the bomb dropped on Hiroshima named Little Boy made with translucent kimono fabric and sewn with the artist’s own strands of hair. • Photo Taylor McAvoy

For more news, click here

TAGS »
POSTED IN » News
Taylor McAvoy
About the author: Taylor McAvoy View all posts by
Taylor McAvoy is a junior at the University of Washington pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Journalism. She has been a writer and photographer for the university's newspaper The Daily for more than a year focusing on editorial reporting and arts event coverage. She is currently vice president elect of the Society of Professional Journalist’s (SPJ) University of Washington chapter. She is a communications intern this summer with CascadiaNow! and is working on her own as a freelance journalist. See more of Taylor’s work at https://taylormcavoy.wordpress.com/. Check out her Twitter: @TaylorMcAvoy105

Related »

Local workshops encourage parents to talk about race with their kids

Local workshops encourage parents to talk about race with their kids

Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, IDEC will host community update on the Donnie Chin murder investigation on August 23

Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, IDEC will host community update on the Donnie Chin murder investigation on August 23

Breaking Silences: Dr. Pata Suyemoto, mental health activist, takes the high road

Breaking Silences: Dr. Pata Suyemoto, mental health activist, takes the high road

Walking the art aisles—a stroll through Seattle Art Fair

Walking the art aisles—a stroll through Seattle Art Fair

Leave A Response »

You must be logged in to post a comment.