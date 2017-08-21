Position Available: Chief Legal Counsel to the Metropolitan King County Council The International Examiner

The Metropolitan King County Council is seeking an experienced, enthusiastic attorney with a passion for Public Policy, Leadership and Professionalism to join its team. The Chief Legal Counsel serves as a legal advisor to the Council and staff on a variety of matters dealing with public policy, legislation, and Council actions. The ideal candidate will be adept at municipal law, and the powers and duties of public officials and agencies.

The Chief Legal Counsel is a senior level professional position and supervises the work of the Senior Deputy Legal Counsel. This position operates with considerable latitude in providing legal advice and proposed solutions for consideration by decision makers to support the Council in fulfilling its mission.

